Applied UV partners for Aircoide products distribution in UAE
Jul. 19, 2021 8:58 AM ETApplied UV, Inc. (AUVI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) moves up 15% in pre-market trading after announcing the exclusive distribution agreement with Lootah Batta Water and Environment for AUVI's Aircoide products in United Arab Emirates (UAE).
- Aircoide products fall under the portfolio of Applied UV's subsidiary SteriLumen. It's a air purifier system originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison as an airborne pathogen killing technology.
- "Since the acquisition of the Airocide technology, we have carefully chosen strategic partners to support the distribution of our products into untapped markets quicker," says Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV.
- Press Release