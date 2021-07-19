Applied UV partners for Aircoide products distribution in UAE

  • Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) moves up 15% in pre-market trading after announcing the exclusive distribution agreement with Lootah Batta Water and Environment for AUVI's Aircoide products in United Arab Emirates (UAE).
  • Aircoide products fall under the portfolio of Applied UV's subsidiary SteriLumen. It's a air purifier system originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison as an airborne pathogen killing technology.
  • "Since the acquisition of the Airocide technology, we have carefully chosen strategic partners to support the distribution of our products into untapped markets quicker," says Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV.
  • Press Release
