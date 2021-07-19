Ayr Wellness to acquire Nevada-based cultivators Tahoe Hydroponics, NV Green
- Cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) is acquiring Nevada-based cannabis flower cultivator Tahoe Hydroponics Company LLC and concentrates producer NV Green Inc.
- Ayr said Tahoe Hydro operates facilities in Carson City and Sparks, Nevada and grows flower and produces concentrates for some of the state’s top selling brands.
- Ayr noted that the acquisition will add significant cultivation capacity to its Nevada operations and provide expanded access to high-quality premium flower.
- The acquisition adds two cultivation licenses, one production license and another distribution license to Ayr’s Nevada footprint.
- Ayr intends to buy 100% of the membership interests of Tahoe Hydro. The total consideration is $17M which include, $5M in cash, $3.5M in debt, and about $8.5M in stock.
- The company estimates it is paying about 4.5x Tahoe Hydro/NV Green’s combined 2021 adjusted EBITDA.
- The acquisition is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
