Ayr Wellness to acquire Nevada-based cultivators Tahoe Hydroponics, NV Green

  • Cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) is acquiring Nevada-based cannabis flower cultivator Tahoe Hydroponics Company LLC and concentrates producer NV Green Inc.
  • Ayr said Tahoe Hydro operates facilities in Carson City and Sparks, Nevada and grows flower and produces concentrates for some of the state’s top selling brands.
  • Ayr noted that the acquisition will add significant cultivation capacity to its Nevada operations and provide expanded access to high-quality premium flower.
  • The acquisition adds two cultivation licenses, one production license and another distribution license to Ayr’s Nevada footprint.
  • Ayr intends to buy 100% of the membership interests of Tahoe Hydro. The total consideration is $17M which include, $5M in cash, $3.5M in debt, and about $8.5M in stock.
  • The company estimates it is paying about 4.5x Tahoe Hydro/NV Green’s combined 2021 adjusted EBITDA.
  • The acquisition is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
  • Source: Press Release
