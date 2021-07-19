PlayAGS rallies after B. Riley points to strong channel checks
Jul. 19, 2021 9:06 AM ETPlayAGS, Inc. (AGS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- B. Riley Securities lifts estimates on PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) as the firm's recent checks continue to show strong trends.
- Analyst David Bain: "Checks with AGS’ major tribal customers, readthroughs to jurisdictional reported gross gaming revenue, and other reports suggest AGS’ ~80% recurring revenue model is performing above consensus due to higher win per unit averages."
- Bain calls the AGS stock multiple a head scratcher when compared to peers. He thinks the company's model resiliency has been proven out of COVID and points to upside initiatives like premium game installations.
- B. Riley keeps a Buy rating on PlayAGS and price target of $21, which works out to 8X/12.5X the estimate for 2023 electronic game EBITDA/tables and interactive EBITDA less net debt.
- Shares of PlayAGS are up 2.85% premarket to $7.21.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on PlayAGS is also flashing Bullish.