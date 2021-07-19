PlayAGS rallies after B. Riley points to strong channel checks

Stock market or forex trading graph in graphic concept suitable for financial investment or Economic trends business. Abstract finance background. illustration
Thanumporn Thongkongkaew/iStock via Getty Images

  • B. Riley Securities lifts estimates on PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) as the firm's recent checks continue to show strong trends.
  • Analyst David Bain: "Checks with AGS’ major tribal customers, readthroughs to jurisdictional reported gross gaming revenue, and other reports suggest AGS’ ~80% recurring revenue model is performing above consensus due to higher win per unit averages."
  • Bain calls the AGS stock multiple a head scratcher when compared to peers. He thinks the company's model resiliency has been proven out of COVID and points to upside initiatives like premium game installations.
  • B. Riley keeps a Buy rating on PlayAGS and price target of $21, which works out to 8X/12.5X the estimate for 2023 electronic game EBITDA/tables and interactive EBITDA less net debt.
  • Shares of PlayAGS are up 2.85% premarket to $7.21.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on PlayAGS is also flashing Bullish.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.