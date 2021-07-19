Natera expects Q2 revenue $138M-$141M, consensus $127.48M
Jul. 19, 2021 9:08 AM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)NTRABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Natera's (NASDAQ:NTRA) revenue and volume growth rate in Q2 2021 was the largest Y/Y growth in its history as a publicly traded company.
- Total revenues for the Q2 of 2021 are expected to be ~$138-$141M vs. consensus of $127.48M, which represents ~60% Y/Y growth.
- The Co. expects its product revenues to be ~$135-$137M, representing ~70% Y/Y growth.
- During Q2 2021, the Co. processed ~0.37M tests, which represents ~58% Y/Y growth.
- Also expects, its Women's Health business will be its first business unit to achieve cash flow breakeven operations, which represents a major milestone for the Co.
- The Co. will recognize a loss from operations of ~$113-$117M for Q2, reflecting increase in R&D and S, G&A costs in support of the commercialization of its new product offerings, which are expected to continue in subsequent quarters.