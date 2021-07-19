BIONIK names interim CEO with the resignation of current

  • BIONIK Laboratories (OTCQB:BNKL) announces that CEO and board member Dr. Eric Dusseux has resigned as CEO and stepped down from the board, to pursue an opportunity outside the rehabilitation robotic device industry.
  • The resignation is effective as of July 14, 2021.
  • Company's CFO, Rich Russo Jr. will assume the role of Interim CEO.
  • The board has begun a search for Dr. Dusseux’s successor.
  • “This was a difficult decision that I reached after much reflection. It has been a privilege working as CEO, shoulder-to-shoulder with the best team in the business since September 2017. I am proud of all we have accomplished together to serve our patients and clients. I want to thank the team and the Board of Directors for their support,” said Dr. Dusseux.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.