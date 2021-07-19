BIONIK names interim CEO with the resignation of current
Jul. 19, 2021 9:09 AM ETBionik Laboratories Corp. (BNKL)BNKLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BIONIK Laboratories (OTCQB:BNKL) announces that CEO and board member Dr. Eric Dusseux has resigned as CEO and stepped down from the board, to pursue an opportunity outside the rehabilitation robotic device industry.
- The resignation is effective as of July 14, 2021.
- Company's CFO, Rich Russo Jr. will assume the role of Interim CEO.
- The board has begun a search for Dr. Dusseux’s successor.
- “This was a difficult decision that I reached after much reflection. It has been a privilege working as CEO, shoulder-to-shoulder with the best team in the business since September 2017. I am proud of all we have accomplished together to serve our patients and clients. I want to thank the team and the Board of Directors for their support,” said Dr. Dusseux.