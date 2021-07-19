Property Solutions Acquisition gets minimal redemptions in Faraday Future deal
Jul. 19, 2021 9:10 AM ETFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)FFIEBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company Faraday Future (FF), which is in the process of completing its previously announced business combination with Property Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:PSAC), has announced that the deadline for electing redemptions in connection with the deal has passed and that 99.91% of the funds will remain in PSACU's trust account as of the closing of transaction.
- The deal is expected to close on July 21, 2021 and provide ~$1B in gross proceeds.
- Following the closing, the combined company will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "FFIE."
- Faraday Future will ring the opening bell at Nasdaq.
- PSAC shares +5.96% premarket