Data Storage under pressure on pricing $8.3M in registered direct offering
Jul. 19, 2021 9:10 AM ET By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) trades 12.8% down premarket after it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited institutional investors for purchase of ~$8.3M of its shares in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase shares.
- The combined purchase price for one share and 0.75 warrants is $6.04.
- Post agreement terms, DSC has agreed to sell 1.38M shares and warrants to purchase up to total of 1.03M shares; warrants will be exercisable, will expire on the five year and six-month anniversary of the issuance date; it will have an exercise price of $6.15/share.
- Offer expected to close on or about July 21.