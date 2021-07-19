Data Storage under pressure on pricing $8.3M in registered direct offering

  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) trades 12.8% down premarket after it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited institutional investors for purchase of ~$8.3M of its shares in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase shares.
  • The combined purchase price for one share and 0.75 warrants is $6.04.
  • Post agreement terms, DSC has agreed to sell 1.38M shares and warrants to purchase up to total of 1.03M shares; warrants will be exercisable, will expire on the five year and six-month anniversary of the issuance date; it will have an exercise price of $6.15/share.
  • Offer expected to close on or about July 21.
