Bank of America names its top high-conviction stock picks for Q3

  • Bank of America updates on its top high-conviction, short-term stock recommendations for the current quarter.
  • The list includes eight long picks and one short pick across nine different industries.
  • The top Buy-rated Q3 picks for short-term jumps are Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW), and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).
  • The top Underperform-rated Q3 pick for a near-term stumble is Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM).
  • The investment landscape has been jumbled a little bit by the recent COVID Delta concerns.
  • Earlier: Airline and cruise line stocks fall on concerns Delta COVID variant will push back recovery timeline.
