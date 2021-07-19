Bank of America names its top high-conviction stock picks for Q3
- Bank of America updates on its top high-conviction, short-term stock recommendations for the current quarter.
- The list includes eight long picks and one short pick across nine different industries.
- The top Buy-rated Q3 picks for short-term jumps are Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW), and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).
- The top Underperform-rated Q3 pick for a near-term stumble is Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM).
- The investment landscape has been jumbled a little bit by the recent COVID Delta concerns.
- Earlier: Airline and cruise line stocks fall on concerns Delta COVID variant will push back recovery timeline.