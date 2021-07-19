Foxconn, CTBC Financial start EV industry fund together

  • Foxconn Electronics (OTC:FXCOF) (also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry) is setting up a fund with CTBC Financial Holding focused on investing in Taiwanese companies involved in building electric vehicles.
  • The fund plans to raise NT$5-10B (US$179M-$358M) from institutional investors and potentially the Taiwan government's National Development Fund.
  • Companies in Taiwan will take priority for the investments as the fund aims to invest in domestic and overseas startups in various EV-related businesses, including autonomous driving and the production of EV components.
  • Foxconn chairman Young-way Liu said that the fund will combine Foxconn's manufacturing ability with CTBC's financial expertise.
  • Foxconn recently struck an agreement with Fisker (FSR -1.4%) to produce a new electronic vehicle.
