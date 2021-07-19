Ramaco Resources wins $32.7M jury award
Jul. 19, 2021
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) says it was awarded a $32.7M jury verdict in its lawsuit against insurance companies indirectly owned by Chubb.
- The claim arose from Chubb's denial of insurance coverage of damages incurred by Ramaco from the collapse of a coal storage silo at the company's Elk Creek coal complex in West Virginia in November 2018, and Ramaco filed suit against Chubb in August 2019.
- The jury's verdict, which may be appealed, ruled in favor of Ramaco more than $7.65M with an additional $25M award for "inconvenience and aggravation."
- METC -4.7% pre-market as energy stocks plunge across the board alongside weak oil prices.