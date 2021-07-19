InnerScope to launch TV commercials on hearing loss awareness and hearing aids
Jul. 19, 2021 9:28 AM ETInnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (INND)INNDBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCPK:INND) is collaborating with New to The Street TV for the production, broadcasting and distribution of commercials and digital billboards on hearing loss awareness and offering its direct-to-consumer hearing aids as an affordable solution.
- The agreement at $100K per month guarantees a minimum of 660 commercials, 110/month for six months and includes 156 digital billboards running three times per hour, located throughout lower Manhattan, New York City.
- InnerScope owns the content expects to use it for its website and social media platforms.
- The company said it is planning more national multimedia marketing campaigns in the coming months.
- Source: Press Release