  • Gaming headphone maker Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) rose 4.5% in premarket trading after activist holder Donerail Group revealed that it made an acquisition offer for the company.
  • Donerail said that it mad a proposal to buy the company at a "meaningful" premium subject to due diligence, according to a statement. Donerail also disclosed that it owned more than 4% of Turtle Beach.
  • Donerail bid in the mid $30s/share for Turtle Beach, according a report in The Deal.com, which cited a person familiar. Donerail may be willing to boost its offer if it was allowed to conduct due diligence.
  • Donerail said in a letter today that it found out in a July 9 meeting that Turtle Beach's board had "limited" concerns and confirmed the "credibility" of Donerail's financing package for a potential deal, it also was informed that the investment firm's initial offer was deemed not "sufficiently high enough" to warrant further engagement.
  • Donerail first was reported by Reuters to be pushing Turtle Beach for a sale in late April. Donerail Group is led by former Starboard Value Will Wyatt.
  • "Indeed, while we are flummoxed by your outright refusal to engage with us as a bona fide buyer of the company, we are unwavering in our commitment to ensure maximum shareholder value is realized for all shareholders," Donerail Managing Partner Wyatt wrote in the letter.
  • In May, Turtle Beach gains on report it hired bankers, getting interest from potential buyers.
