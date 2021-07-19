Samsung Foundry and Synopsys collaborate for ISO 26262 compliance
- Samsung Foundry collaborates with Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) on its VC Functional Safety Manager solution.
- VC Functional Safety Manager provides the necessary automation for the functional safety Failure Mode Effects Analysis (or FMEA) and Failure Modes Effects Diagnostic Analysis (or FMEDA) for automotive SoCs.
- "To perform the detailed FMEA/FMEDA needed for ISO 26262 certification of automotive SoCs, our reference flow needs to integrate technology that enables early analysis, optimize flow automation and integrate with our requirement management tool. Through our deep collaboration on functional safety with Synopsys, VC Functional Safety Manager provides the necessary innovation and automation to accelerate designers' time to ISO 26262 compliance." said Sangyun Kim, VP of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics.
