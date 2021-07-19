TAPCO is now a distributor of Blink charging

  • Traffic and Parking Control (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of traffic and parking control products, is now a distributor of Blink Charging's (BLNK -2.7%) EV charging stations, including installed and portable stations.
  • Blink has deployed 30K+ charging ports across 13 countries.
  • Global EV purchases are expected to reach 10M in 2025 from ~2M in 2019.
  • TAPCO now sells several configurations of Blink Charging's AC EV charging stations, which offer multiple charging current options; its cable management systems are also available through TAPCO.
