Apple stock dips amid iPhone spyware concerns
Jul. 19, 2021 9:38 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)GOOGL, GOOG, AAPLBy: Brandy Betz
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are down 2.3% pre-market amid reports that spyware from Israel-based surveillance software company NSO Group is capable of breaching even the latest generation of iPhones through zero-click attacks, which don't require human interaction or error to take over the device.
- The Pegasus spyware was able to compromise devices running the iOS 14.6 operating system through a zero-click iMessage exploit, according to security researcher and Pegasus specialist Bill Marczak. Apple rolled out a new framework in the iOS 14 update that was meant to make zero-click attacks more difficult.
- A consortium of global journalists, lawyers and human rights groups have launched the Pegasus Project to investigate the scope of the breaches and surveillance.
- NSO has said Pegasus is only used to target criminals and terrorists. The Pegasus Project instead says the spyware was sold to authoritarian regimes to spy on activists, rival politicians and journalists.
- Pegasus also compromised Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Android phones.
- Apple recently used iOS security to defend its 30% "app tax" on in-app game purchases and subscriptions through its App Store. The argument was central to its defense in the Epic Games antitrust trial, which is still awaiting a verdict.