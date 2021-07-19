Luminar acquires lidar chip partner OptoGration amid Iris scale into OEMs

  • Luminar Technologies (LAZR -3.5%) has acquired its exclusive InGaAs chip design partner and manufacturer, OptoGration, bringing specialized core IP and securing supply chain as Luminar scales Iris into series production with its OEM customers.
  • OptoGration has capacity to produce ~1M InGaAs chips with Luminar’s design each year at their specialized fabrication facility in Wilmington, Mass, with the opportunity to expand to up to 10M units/year capacity.
  • “Acquiring OptoGration is the culmination of a deep, half-decade long technology partnership that has dramatically advanced the proprietary lidar chips that power the industry-leading performance of our newest Iris sensor,” said Jason Eichenholz, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Luminar.
  • The transaction price was not disclosed but does not represent a material impact to Luminar’s cash position or share count.
  • The OptoGration acquisition is expected to close in Q3.
