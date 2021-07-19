Mohamed El-Erian: Stagflation represents 'biggest worry out there'

  • Mohamed El-Erian, former CEO of PIMCO and the chief economic adviser at Allianz, said Monday that stagflation represents the biggest worry for the economy, as inflation remains high and worries persist that a COVID resurgence could threaten economic growth.
  • "[Stagflation] is our biggest worry out there and we don't want that worry to start being a big concern, let alone materialize," he told CNBC. "Because then we have nowhere to hide."
  • El-Erian predicted that continued Federal Reserve stimulus will feed inflation.
  • "If we continue with this monetary stimulus, we will have higher inflation persist," he said.
  • On the other hand, he said stimulus in the form of government infrastructure spending could be helpful because it fosters growth in the economy.
  • "You do want the stimulus to persist, but you want a different type of stimulus: more infrastructure, less monetary stimulus," he concluded.
  • Speaking to the recent performance of the 10-year Treasury, which has seen yields drop below 1.25%, El-Erian said that growth worries played a part in the rally in bonds.
  • The former PIMCO CEO said that the Fed's asset purchases also supported the Treasury market. At the same time, "liability management" by low-risk investors prompted bond buying, as they look to lock in gains posted in the stock market earlier this year.
  • For more on recent movement in Treasury yields, check out a note issued by Jefferies, which doubts the "peak growth" story.
