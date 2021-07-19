FNB shares drop after Jefferies downgrades to Hold on Howard Bank pricing

  • Jefferies analyst Casey Haire downgrades F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) stock to Hold from Buy on the basis that the proposed $418M acquisition of Howard Bancorp (HBMD -3.9%) is aggressively priced given the sub-scale bank's weak profitability in a slow growth Baltimore market.
  • FNB stock drops 4.2% in early trading.
  • Haire increases 2022 EPS estimate by $0.01 to $1.06/share and moves the price target down to $12/share from $14, using a discount P/E multiple of 11x vs. 12.5x peer average to reflect FNB's M&A appetite. FNB's price target implies 8.3% downside.
  • Still, "tangible book value dilution is modest (only 2%) and neutral to capital ratios, which opens the door for more M&A down the road," Haire notes in the report.
  • The Hold rating agrees with the Neutral Quant rating (best grades in Value and Revisions; poorest grade in growth) and diverges from the Very Bullish Wall St. analyst rating (6 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 1 Neutral).
  • In the past year, the total return for FNB (+57%) leads Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) (+40%), and underperforms BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) (+118%) and S&P 500 (+36%), according to the chart below.
  • Last week, F.N.B declares $18.13/share quarterly dividend.
  • SA contributor Sheen Bay Research is Bullish on FNB as it's earnings may benefit from the ongoing expense savings program.
