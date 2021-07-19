TortoiseEcofin Acquisition undertakes NYSE IPO to raise $300M

  • TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (TRTL) launched its NYSE IPO of 30M units at $10 apiece to raise about $300M.
  • The company plans to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5M units.
  • Each unit will consist of one class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant can be exercised to buy one class A ordinary shares at $11.50 per share.
  • TortoiseEcofin noted that it was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.
  • The company intends to focus its search for a target business in the broad energy transition or sustainability arena targeting industries that provide or require innovative solutions to decarbonize in order to meet emission reduction objectives.
  • Source: Press Release
