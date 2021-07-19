Spectra7 falls 5% amid plans to undertake 1-for-50 share consolidation

  • Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCQB:SPVNF -5.0%) board approved a 1 for 50 consolidation of its common shares.
  • As a result of the consolidation, the 1,056,538,784 shares issued and outstanding will be reduced to about 21,130,775 shares.
  • The company received shareholder approval for the transaction at its annual and special meeting on June 18.
  • Spectra7 expects the consolidation to be effective around August 6 and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
  • In addition, Spectra7 said it filed articles of continuance to continue its corporate existence from the Canada Business Corporation Act to the Ontario Business Corporation Act.
  • The company believes that Ontario's recent removal of director residency requirements will give it opportunity to attract suitable candidates for its board regardless of their jurisdiction of residence.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.