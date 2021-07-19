Spectra7 falls 5% amid plans to undertake 1-for-50 share consolidation
Jul. 19, 2021 10:35 AM ETSpectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SPVNF)SPVNFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCQB:SPVNF -5.0%) board approved a 1 for 50 consolidation of its common shares.
- As a result of the consolidation, the 1,056,538,784 shares issued and outstanding will be reduced to about 21,130,775 shares.
- The company received shareholder approval for the transaction at its annual and special meeting on June 18.
- Spectra7 expects the consolidation to be effective around August 6 and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
- In addition, Spectra7 said it filed articles of continuance to continue its corporate existence from the Canada Business Corporation Act to the Ontario Business Corporation Act.
- The company believes that Ontario's recent removal of director residency requirements will give it opportunity to attract suitable candidates for its board regardless of their jurisdiction of residence.
- Source: Press Release