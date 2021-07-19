European Commission approves Almirall's klisyri to treat certain patients with actinic keratosis
Jul. 19, 2021 10:34 AM ETAlmirall, S.A. (LBTSF)ATNX, LBTSFBy: SA News Team
- Almirall (OTC:LBTSF) announces that the European Commission (EC) has approved Klisyri (tirbanibulin) for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) on the face or scalp in adults.
- Klisyri, which is developed in partnership with Athenex (ATNX -3.5%), is a novel, topical first-in-class microtubule inhibitor with a selective antiproliferative mechanism of action in the treatment of AK.
- AK is the most frequent pre-cancerous skin disease and it is thought to be underdiagnosed or considered just as sun damaged skin, the company said.
- The approval is based on positive results from two pivotal late-stage trials of tirbanibulin.
- Both studies met their primary endpoint, which was defined as 100% clearance (Complete Clearance) of the AK lesions on Day 57 in the face or scalp treatment areas, each study achieving statistical significance (p<0.0001) versus vehicle on this endpoint.
- The reported prevalence of AK in the European population is around 18% and its incidence is predicted to increase globally due to an aging population, increased exposure to UV radiation, and changes in UV-seeking behaviors, Almirall said.
- The U.S. FDA had approved klisyri for the treatment of the same indication, in December last year.