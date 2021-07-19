Eliem Therapeutics files for $80M IPO

Text IPO on wood cube block, stock investment concept. Copy space
valiantsin suprunovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eliem Therapeutics has filed for an $80M IPO with the intention of listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker "ELYM."
  • The number of shares to be offered, share prices range, and other financial information have yet to be disclosed.
  • SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI, Stifel, and Guggenheim are acting as joint book-runners.
  • Eliem's two lead candidates are ETX-810 and ETX-155. ETX-810 is in phase 2a for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain and sciatica, and ETX-155 is in phase 1 for major depressive disorder.
