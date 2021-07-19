Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes launch DeFi Funds and Index

  • The digital currency asset manager, Grayscale Investments and Coindesk Indexes, a subsidiary of CoinDesk, launch the Grayscale Decentralized Finance Fund, a diversified investment product, and the CoinDesk DeFi Index.
  • The Fund is now open for daily subscription by eligible individual and institutional accredited investors.
  • The Grayscale DeFi Fund is a market-cap weighted portfolio designed to track the CoinDesk DeFi Index; it's Grayscale's fifteenth investment product, and its second diversified fund offering.
  • The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) is also a publicly traded fund, which is down almost 5% as Bitcoin ((BTC-USD -1.7%)) tests $30K support.
  • The CoinDesk DeFi Index aims to provide a broad-based, benchmark representation of DeFi protocols; it includes liquid DeFi assets on a market-cap weighted basis.
  • As of July 1, some of the Index's largest assets include Uniswap (UNI-USD) (49.95% weighting), Aave (10.25%), Compound (COMP-USD) (8.38), and Curve (7.44%)
  • Previously (July 13), Grayscale hires BNY Mellon for asset services ahead of GBTC's ETF conversion
