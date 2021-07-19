PG&E says equipment may have sparked Dixie Fire in California
Jul. 19, 2021 11:18 AM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor37 Comments
- PG&E (PCG -3.6%) says its equipment may have ignited the Dixie Fire, a wildfire that has burned more than 30K acres in northern California, according to an incident report filed last night with the California Public Utilities Commission.
- PG&E says a worker investigating a power outage in the area of the Dixie Fire last Tuesday found two blown fuses and fire on the ground near the base of the tree, according to the report.
- The fire has exploded in size since then to more than 30K acres, up from 19K acres Sunday evening, with containment at just 15%.
- PG&E was found criminally responsible for the 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people in Butte County, and its equipment has been linked to the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the 2020 Zogg Fire in Shasta County.