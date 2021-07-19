Tencent acquires British game company Sumo for $1.3B in cash

Tencent offices in Silicon Valley
Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) will acquire British game developer Sumo in a $1.27B all-cash deal.
  • The deal offers 513 pence a share for Sumo, a 43% premium to Friday's closing price in London.
  • Sumo primarily develops games for other developers including the Sony-published Sackboy: A Big Adventure and racing titles based on Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog.
  • Tencent already held a nearly 9% stake in Sumo.
  • Related: Tencent has recently been among the tech giants targeted in the crackdown by Chinese regulators, which prompted Cathie Wood's ARK Investment to unload Chinese tech stocks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.