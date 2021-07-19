Tencent acquires British game company Sumo for $1.3B in cash
- Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) will acquire British game developer Sumo in a $1.27B all-cash deal.
- The deal offers 513 pence a share for Sumo, a 43% premium to Friday's closing price in London.
- Sumo primarily develops games for other developers including the Sony-published Sackboy: A Big Adventure and racing titles based on Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog.
- Tencent already held a nearly 9% stake in Sumo.
- Related: Tencent has recently been among the tech giants targeted in the crackdown by Chinese regulators, which prompted Cathie Wood's ARK Investment to unload Chinese tech stocks.