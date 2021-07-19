Vistra speeds up Ohio coal plant closure to mid-2022
- Vistra (VST -4.4%) moves up plans to close the Zimmer power plant in Ohio by mid-2022, after the plant failed to secure any capacity revenues in the latest auction held by grid operator PJM.
- The company previously expected the plant would retire no later than 2027 based on environmental regulations.
- "The Zimmer coal-fueled power plant has recently struggled economically due to its configuration, costs, and performance," Vistra CEO Curt Morgan says. "The PJM capacity revenues are critical to Zimmer, and unfortunately, without them, the plant simply doesn't make money."
- May's PJM capacity auction for 2022-23 cleared much lower than expected, and nearly 50% lower than the previous auction in the zone where Zimmer is located.