HCA Healthcare Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 19, 2021 12:00 PM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)By: SA News Team
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.16 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.61B (+22.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HCA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Tarek El Sherbini, in May, called HCA a "unique healthcare play", and said that the company has "navigated the pandemic with an impressive performance."
- The company's shares, which have gained more than 30% YTD, were trading up nearly 3% during premarket trading reacting to HCA's Q1 topline beat and FY forecast raise on April 22nd.
- However, Citi had downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" despite "strong Q1 results."