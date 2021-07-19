Qualcomm acquires team and assets from AI company Twenty Billion Neurons
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces the recent acquisition of the talent and assets of Twenty Billion Neurons to build out its artificial intelligence team. Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- TwentyBN offers a high-quality video dataset widely used aong AI researchers.
- Founding TwentyBN CEO Roland Memisevic and his team will join Qualcomm's AI R&D base in Toronto.
- Qualcomm calls AI a "core component of our mobile platforms." Last month, the company released its Snapdragon 888 Plus smartphone processor that's advertised as offering a 20% boost in AI capabilities.