Pfizer/ BioNTech could receive full FDA approval for COVID-19 shot by end of summer - NIH head
Jul. 19, 2021 12:08 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBNTX, PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor86 Comments
- The full FDA approval for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE -1.3%) and BioNTech (BNTX +2.5%) is possible by the end of summer, Francis Collins, the director of National Institutes of Health (NIH) has said at a Washington Post event.
- On Friday, the two companies announced that the FDA granted the Priority Review for the messenger-RNA-based vaccine setting a PDUFA date in January 2022.
- Questioned over why the regulator has set such a long timeframe, Collins said: “I think most of us expect they’ll get there sooner than that,” maybe “by the end of the summer,” according to Bloomberg.
- Pfizer and BioNTech received the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the vaccine in December, and the duo completed the rolling submission of its marketing application in May.