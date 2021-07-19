Pfizer/ BioNTech could receive full FDA approval for COVID-19 shot by end of summer - NIH head

Chicago"s Roseland Community Hospital Handles Spike In Covid Patients
Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • The full FDA approval for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE -1.3%) and BioNTech (BNTX +2.5%) is possible by the end of summer, Francis Collins, the director of National Institutes of Health (NIH) has said at a Washington Post event.
  • On Friday, the two companies announced that the FDA granted the Priority Review for the messenger-RNA-based vaccine setting a PDUFA date in January 2022.
  • Questioned over why the regulator has set such a long timeframe, Collins said: “I think most of us expect they’ll get there sooner than that,” maybe “by the end of the summer,” according to Bloomberg.
  • Pfizer and BioNTech received the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the vaccine in December, and the duo completed the rolling submission of its marketing application in May.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.