Ally Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 19, 2021
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (+145.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.87B (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALLY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analysts expect net interest margin estimate 3.23% (range 3.18% to 3.33%).
- Earlier in July, Ally Financial reported 25% increase to 2021 share repurchase program and 32% increase to its cash dividend.