Intuitive Surgical Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.06 (+175.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+47.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ISRG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's shares, which have gained more than 16% YTD, were up more than 7% and notched an upgrade after releasing its Q1 earnings.
  • In May, Seeking Alpha contributor Bradley Guichard argued that the company is "worthy of its premium valuation", and said that he expects Intuitive's additional systems added in 2021 to "significantly increase".
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Intuitive Surgical Growth Rate An Issue, Priced Beyond Perfection
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.