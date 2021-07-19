Intuitive Surgical Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 19, 2021 12:37 PM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.06 (+175.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+47.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ISRG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's shares, which have gained more than 16% YTD, were up more than 7% and notched an upgrade after releasing its Q1 earnings.
- In May, Seeking Alpha contributor Bradley Guichard argued that the company is "worthy of its premium valuation", and said that he expects Intuitive's additional systems added in 2021 to "significantly increase".
