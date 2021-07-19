Quidel selected for COVID-19 testing program for schools in Delaware
- Quidel Corporation (QDEL +5.2%) announced a partnership with the State of Delaware for a COVID-19 testing program aimed at reopening the state’s K-12 schools in the fall.
- Under the partnership, the service provider, Quidel Services, will be responsible for the full-service, turn-key COVID-19 screening program. The participating faculties and students will have the option to be tested with Quidel’s rapid antigen tests.
- The program will start at five pilot schools for summer school enrollees, and the company can expand the program to all K-12 schools when the classes fully reopen for the fall semester, Quidel said in a statement.
- Commenting on the agreement, Quidel CEO Douglas Bryant said: “Quidel is taking a truly market-leading step on that journey by introducing a complete testing-as-a-service model with a goal of detecting COVID-19 infections early and protect children, their classmates, teachers and families from potential spread.”
- Quidel is the first to introduce a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. market.