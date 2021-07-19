Virgin Galactic stock rallies ahead of Blue Origin rocket ride
Jul. 19, 2021 12:39 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE), BORGNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- The space tourism market could get another huge boost tomorrow when Blue Origin (BORGN) launches its New Shepard rocket.
- Bernstein Research analyst Doug Harned believes the space tourism business can make money near term. "You can generate a lot of cash with these expensive tickets," he notes. Operating costs are expected to be dwarfed by revenue if everything goes to plan.
- However, the analyst is not sure the anticipated revenue pop will be sustainable for many years. He points to the lukewarm reception for the Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic ride last Sunday. "There was so much discussion about what an epic event this is," Harned observes.
- "Well, you go up there, you're weightless for three minutes, pretty cool, and then come back down. People look at it and say, 'Really, is it that exciting?'"
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE +4.1%) is having a strong day in front of the Blue Origin flight. See more details on the scheduled Blue Origin rocket flight.