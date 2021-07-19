UBS to pay $8M for letting some investors hold volatility-linked ETPs for too long
- UBS (UBS -2.5%) agrees to pay $8M to settle an action by the Securities and Exchange Commission that alleged the bank didn't take sufficient action to warn and protect investors about a risky volatility-linked exchange-traded product (ETP) intended to be held for short periods of time.
- While the payment is miniscule in relation to the size of UBS, it illustrates the commission's intent to crack down on companies for "unsuitable" sales of complex ETPs to retail investors. The case is the sixth in the SEC Enforcement Division's ETP Initiative, which uses trading data analytics to uncover potential unsuitable sales.
- The ETP at issue was designed to track short-term volatility expectations in the market as measured against derivatives of a volatility index. The product's issuer warned UBS that it wasn't appropriate to hold the product for extended periods of time.
- The SEC's order finds that UBS prohibited brokerage representatives from soliciting sales of the product and placed other restrictions on sales of the product to brokerage customers, but didn't place similar restrictions on certain financial advisers’ use of the product in discretionary managed client accounts.
- Some financial advisers "purchased and held the product in client accounts for lengthy periods, including hundreds of accounts that held the product for over a year, resulting in meaningful losses," the SEC said.
- It also found that the bank failed to implement a system for monitoring and enforcing a concentration limit on volatility-linked ETP for five years.
- Without admitting or denying the SEC findings, UBS agreed to cease and desist from violations of the rules cited, a censure, disgorgement and prejudgment interest of $112,274 and a civil penalty of $8M.
