Andreessen Horowitz's Arianna Simpson: Crypto is 'multi-decade endeavor,' sees gaming as the next big market
Jul. 19, 2021 By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Arianna Simpson, a general partner for a multi-billion-dollar crypto fund within investment house Andreessen Horowitz, said Monday that the company views cryptocurrency as a "multi-decade endeavor," leaving it "unfazed" by trading cycles in assets like Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
- "We really take the long view and focus on technology," she told CNBC.
- Simpson, who was recently promoted to general partner within the firm's $2.2B crypto venture fund, identified gaming as one of the critical markets for the future of the industry.
- "That's a category where we expect the next hundreds of millions, billions of users to come in through," she said.
- The Andreessen Horowitz general partner argued that gaming and crypto have significant "natural alignment" that makes it a logical next step for development within the industry.
- Simpson noted that with crypto, games can grant users "ownership" within the products. She said these currencies also provide an easier way to earn a living as a professional game player.
- In June, Andreessen Horowitz revealed that it was creating its new $2.2B crypto investment fund. At its launch, the company said the venture fund would focus on areas like infrastructure, NFT and gaming.