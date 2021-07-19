Netflix Q2 Earnings Preview: subscriber growth picks up towards quarter end, video game strategy in focus
Jul. 19, 2021 3:00 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.15 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.32B (+19.0% Y/Y).
- Streaming paid net change estimated at +1.09M with APAC streaming paid net change estimated at +497,123.
- Streaming paid memberships seen at 208.8M.
- Operating margin expected to be 25.2%.
- Free cash flow seen at $325.5M.
- Similarweb analytics firm which indicated that Netflix's web traffic slumped during Q2 however rebounded towards the period end; after registering membership growth above 20% in four quarters of 2020, the company sees 8.1% growth in Q2 compared to 13.6% in Q1.
- Investors will be closely watching Netflix's video game strategy as the company seeks diversification led by slower subscriber growth in its core entertainment streaming business.
- Over the last 1 year, NFLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 23 downward.