Omnicom Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 19, 2021 2:30 PM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+47.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.29B (+17.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating profit of $475M and capex of $16.7M.
- Over the last 1 year, OMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.