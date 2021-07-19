Sleep Number Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 19, 2021 5:35 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+337.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $506.25M (+77.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNBR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.