Canadian National Railway Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.48 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.63B (+13.1% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect operating ratio of 59.8%.
  • In the prior quarter, the company raised its FY2021 outlook now expecting double-digit growth in its Non-GAAP EPS.
  • Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.