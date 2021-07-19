Canadian National Railway Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 19, 2021 5:35 PM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.48 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.63B (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating ratio of 59.8%.
- In the prior quarter, the company raised its FY2021 outlook now expecting double-digit growth in its Non-GAAP EPS.
- Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward.