Session lows for S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq an hour before the close

Bear Market
DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

  • There's barely been a bounce attempt all day, and an hour before the close the S&P 500 (SP500) is down 2.1%, the Dow Jones Composite (DJC) is off 2.5% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is lower by 1.4%.
  • Money continues to pour into bonds, with the 10-year Treasury yield tumbling a full 10 basis points to 1.195%. The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is ahead 0.55%, and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) up 0.6%.
  • WTI crude oil is now down a whopping 8% to $66 per barrel, giving up nearly all the summer's gains.
  • What's working? Checking the S&P 500 heat map shows only two names lit up bright green, possible work-from-home beneficiaries, Nvidia and Kroger.
  • They're not in the S&P 500, but other pandemic favorites like Chewy, Etsy, and Wayfair are also moving higher today.
