Novus expands cannabis distribution base through partnership with PRAM

  • As the United States approaches full federal legalization, Novus Acquisition and Development (OTCPK:NDEV +31.2%) through its wholly-owned subsidiary WCIG Insurance Services, LLC. has signed a partnership deal with PRAM to distribute, facilitate, and market the cannabis benefits package across the country.
  • PRAM, based in Brea, CA, is a leading pharmacy consulting and underwriting firm.
  • Frank Labrozzi, CEO of Novus, states: "It is of critical importance in business to foresee coming events. Our mission is to have the right alliance in preparation for that change. PRAM will provide that company partnership necessary for opening doors that once were challenges."
