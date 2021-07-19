Maple Gold Mines to acquire Eagle Mine Property for C$1.2M
Jul. 19, 2021 3:09 PM ETMaple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGMLF)AEM, GLBXF, MGMLFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Maple Gold Mines (OTCQB:MGMLF -3.5%) enters an option agreement with Globex Mining (OTCQX:GLBXF +1.5%) to acquire a 100% interest in the Eagle Mine Property, providing a clear path to consolidate the past-producing, high-grade Eagle-Telbel underground mines at the Joutel Gold Project in Quebec, Canada.
- The Joutel Gold Project is held by a 50/50 joint venture between the company and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM -1.3%).
- Company will acquire a 100% interest in Eagle by completing payments to Globex totaling C$1.2M in cash and shares over five years and incurring exploration expenditures of C$1.2M over four years, which can be accelerated at the company's discretion.
- President and CEO Matthew Hornor comments, "Securing an option to acquire Eagle is highly strategic as we have strong reason to believe that high-grade gold mineralization remains at the entire past-producing Eagle-Telbel mine area. Consolidating this ground provides significant exploration upside through potential near-mine extensions to the historic underground workings. We will apply a similar approach that we have been using at Telbel and Douay and leverage the JV's access to historical drill data and mining records to expand our 3D model and targeting along this entire trend."