Alzheimer’s biotech Alzamend Neuro recovers after falling below IPO price

  • Recently IPO’d biotech firm Alzamend Neuro (ALZN -13.3%) has bounced back from early losses to hover above its IPO price of $5.00 per share.
  • However, the stock dropped to a session low of $4.85 apiece in morning hours, indicating a ~3.0% decline from the IPO price.
  • The company, focused on Alzheimer’s therapies, went public in June and has lost nearly 50% of its value since then, underperforming the established players such as Biogen, which is grappling with post-approval concerns over its new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm.
  • Last month, Alzamend Neuro offered 2.5M shares in its IPO expecting $12.5M in gross proceeds. The cash proceeds would be utilized for R&D activities related to the company’s Alzheimer’s assets currently in the pre-clinical stage, Alzamend Neuro wrote in its S-1 filing.
