Alzheimer’s biotech Alzamend Neuro recovers after falling below IPO price
Jul. 19, 2021 3:19 PM ETAlzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN)ALZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Recently IPO’d biotech firm Alzamend Neuro (ALZN -13.3%) has bounced back from early losses to hover above its IPO price of $5.00 per share.
- However, the stock dropped to a session low of $4.85 apiece in morning hours, indicating a ~3.0% decline from the IPO price.
- The company, focused on Alzheimer’s therapies, went public in June and has lost nearly 50% of its value since then, underperforming the established players such as Biogen, which is grappling with post-approval concerns over its new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm.
- Last month, Alzamend Neuro offered 2.5M shares in its IPO expecting $12.5M in gross proceeds. The cash proceeds would be utilized for R&D activities related to the company’s Alzheimer’s assets currently in the pre-clinical stage, Alzamend Neuro wrote in its S-1 filing.