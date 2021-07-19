Mark Wahlberg-backed F45 Training's stock sinks some 15% as COVID fears hit gym stocks (update)

Mark Wahlberg Hosts The Opening Of F45 Training Miramar MCAs
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Mark Wahlberg-backed F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) plunged some 15% Monday to drop below last week’s IPO price amid apparent waning enthusiasm for the stock, coupled with Wall Street’s jitters about whether renewed COVID-19 risks could affect gym chains.
  • FXLV, which went public last week at $16 a share and briefly popped 10% on its first trading day, sank to as low as $13.50 Monday. That’s down 16.1% for the session and 15.6% below the IPO price.
  • The stock later recovered slightly, but still closed at $13.75, off 14.6% for the day and 14.1% from the initial public offering’s price.
  • FXLV runs a chain of some 1,800 franchised fitness studios, and also has an online exercise component that it created in COVID-19’s wake.
  • The company wrote in its S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the pandemic forced many of its gyms to shutter during 2020, although a large number had since reopened.
  • However, fresh fears Monday about the COVID-19 Delta variant and possible renewed business closures hit Wall Street in general and in-person gym stocks specifically.
  • For example, Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) sank as much as 6.4% intraday, while exercise-from-home favorite Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) rose by as much as 7.4%.
  • F45, which counts Wahlberg as a board member, franchise owner and major investor, went public last week via what seemed like a mostly successful offering. The stock priced in the middle of its $15-$17/share expected range, then shot up to as high as $17.75 on its first trading day last Thursday.
  • That said, FXLV gave up most of those gains by the end of its first session, then fell a tad on Friday and plummeted Monday.
