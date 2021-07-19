Avangrid Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 19, 2021 5:35 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)PNM, AGRBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Avangrid's Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 exceeded estimates by $0.40; while revenue of $1.97B (+10.1% Y/Y) beat estimates by $160M.
- The company is in the process of purchasing PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM). It has received all regulatory approvals for the deal except for New Mexico. According a recent regulatory filing in New Mexico, Avangrid may likely abandon the planned acquisition if it was required that PNM have a majority independent board.