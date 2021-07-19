Natera slides; Piper Sandler urges buy the dip
- After more than doubling in value over the past 12-month period, Natera (NTRA -6.3%) has lost more than a tenth of value today, recording its biggest one-day loss since mid-May.
- Announcing the preliminary Q2 2021 results on Monday, Natera said that the company expects its operational loss to widen to $113M – $117M in the quarter, more than double that in the previous year quarter.
- However, citing the underperformance in shares, Piper Sandler notes that the pullback has offered a buying opportunity.
- Arguing that investors are overlooking certain positive trends this year and beyond, the analyst Steven Mah predicts a rising penetration and reimbursement for average risk non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT).
- With the $155.00 per share target indicating a premium of ~37.0%, Mah has an overweight rating on the stock.
- Natera’s product portfolio includes Panorama NIPT that screens for genetic abnormalities of the fetus with a blood draw from the mother.