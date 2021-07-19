Rapid7 acquires IntSights Cyber Intelligence, Q2 ARR seen growing at 29%
Jul. 19, 2021 4:23 PM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) acquired threat intelligence company, IntSights Cyber Intelligence for ~$335M in cash and stock.
- With the acquisition, Rapid7 will combine its community-infused threat intelligence and deep understanding of customer environments with IntSights' external threat intelligence capabilities.
- It will also enhance Rapid7's industry-leading cloud-native extended detection and response offering, InsightIDR, by enabling high-quality, high-fidelity alerts to ensure efficient security operations, earlier threat detection, and accelerated response times.
- Separately, the company estimates Q2 ARR to be ~$489M (+29% Y/Y); revenue ($121.7M to $123.3M) and non-GAAP income from operations ($4.3 to $5.3M) to exceed the high-end of Rapid7’s previous guidance provided on May 6.
- Analysts estimate Q2 revenue to be $122.65M while EPS seen at $0.02.
- Earnings scheduled for Aug. 4 release.