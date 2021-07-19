Pool Corporation appoints new CFO

  • Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) has appointed Melanie Housey Hart as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Vice President, effective August 9, 2021.
  • Hart will take over from current CFO Mark W. Joslin, who will transition to a Senior Vice President role until his retirement, effective October 1. She will remain principal accounting officer and take over as Treasurer as well.
  • In addition, Walker Saik has been appointed as the new Corporate Controller. Saik was most recently Managing Director of the Assurance Practice at Ernst and Young in New Orleans.
