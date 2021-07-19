Zions Q2 adjusted earnings beat consensus as credit metrics stay strong (updated)
- Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) Q2 EPS of $2.08 includes a $0.25 net unrealized gain from the SBIC investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals; excluding the gain, Q2 2021 EPS would be $1.83.
- In Zions' earnings slides, Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.89 vs. consensus estimate of $1.26; that compares with non-GAAP EPS of $1.76 in Q1 2021 and 54 cents in Q2 2020
- Q2 adjusted preprovision net revenue of $290M fell 3% Y/Y.
- Q2 net interest income of $570M rose from $526M in Q1 and fell from $595M in Q2 2020.
- Provision for credit loss was a benefit of $123M; compares with a benefit of $132M in Q1 and cost of $168M in Q2 2020.
- "Perhaps most notably, credit performance continues to be very strong as evidenced by modest net recoveries on loans," said Chairman and CEO Harris H. Simmons.
- Q2 adjusted noninterest expense of $419M rose 4% Y/Y.
- Efficiency ratio of 59.1% vs 57.3% in the year-ago quarter.
- Loans and leases were $51.4B, down 7% Y/Y; excluding PPP, loans and leases were $46.9B, down 3%.
- During the quarter, ~12,000 PPP loans were forgiven by the SBA, totaling $2.4B, which contributed $36M of interest income through accelerated recognition of net unamortized deferred fees.
- Deposits were $76.1B, up 16% Y/Y.
