Zions Q2 adjusted earnings beat consensus as credit metrics stay strong (updated)

Utah city street with Zions Bank and cars on road in town near Dinosaur National Monument
krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) Q2 EPS of $2.08 includes a $0.25 net unrealized gain from the SBIC investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals; excluding the gain, Q2 2021 EPS would be $1.83.
  • In Zions' earnings slides, Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.89 vs. consensus estimate of $1.26; that compares with non-GAAP EPS of $1.76 in Q1 2021 and 54 cents in Q2 2020
  • Q2 adjusted preprovision net revenue of $290M fell 3% Y/Y.
  • Q2 net interest income of $570M rose from $526M in Q1 and fell from $595M in Q2 2020.
  • Provision for credit loss was a benefit of $123M; compares with a benefit of $132M in Q1 and cost of $168M in Q2 2020.
  • ZION stock rises 0.4% in after-hours trading.
  • "Perhaps most notably, credit performance continues to be very strong as evidenced by modest net recoveries on loans," said Chairman and CEO Harris H. Simmons.
  • Q2 adjusted noninterest expense of $419M rose 4% Y/Y.
  • Efficiency ratio of 59.1% vs 57.3% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Loans and leases were $51.4B, down 7% Y/Y; excluding PPP, loans and leases were $46.9B, down 3%.
  • During the quarter, ~12,000 PPP loans were forgiven by the SBA, totaling $2.4B, which contributed $36M of interest income through accelerated recognition of net unamortized deferred fees.
  • Deposits were $76.1B, up 16% Y/Y.
  • Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.
