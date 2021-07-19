Integra Lifesciences highlights data from diabetic foot ulcer study
Jul. 19, 2021 4:37 PM ETIntegra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)IARTBy: SA News Team
- Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) announces positive results from the study of PriMatrix Dermal Repair Scaffold for the management of hard to heal diabetic foot ulcers ((DFUs)).
- Results showed that application of PriMatrix plus standard of care (SOC) healed 60% of DFUs in 12 weeks versus 35% of DFUs that healed in 12 weeks with SOC for the per protocol analysis.
- According to the 2020 National Diabetes Statistics Report, 34.2M Americans have diabetes, with estimates suggesting that as high a number as 15% of patients with diabetes may develop a DFU in their lifetime.
- Shares marginally down post market.